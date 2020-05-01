Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! Today is once again shaping up to be another beautiful and sunny day. Temperatures this afternoon will warm quickly into the middle 80s for highs thanks to plenty of sunshine and some breezy south winds at 10-15 miles per hour. Skies remain clear overnight and will lead to mostly sunny skies for our Saturday. The warming trend continues into the weekend as we wake up in the 60s before temperatures quickly jump back up into the upper 80s during the afternoon. We will likely see a bit more cloud cover on Monday and a stray shower is possible, although most of East Texas will remain dry. Another slight chance of showers late Tuesday and early on Wednesday as our next cold front begins to move through East Texas. Scattered showers and an isolated thundershower will be possible as this front moves through, but thankfully severe weather does not look likely at this time. Skies clear out behind the cold front for Wednesday and Thursday, and afternoon temperatures look to drop back down into the upper 70s! Partly cloudy skies return by next Friday with a few showers expected in the afternoon.