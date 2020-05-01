ETN: 'OneTexas’ performer Madison Stuart talks about pandemic’s effect on music business

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Country singer/songwriter Madison Stuart, who will be performing on Episode 3 of “OneTexas: Songs From Home,” talked to East Texas Now host Kayla Lyons about how her life and the music business have changed as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic Friday morning.
“OneTexas: Songs From Home” will be broadcast live on KLTV and KTRE from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Stuart said that she was originally scheduled to graduate from Nashville’s Belmont University on Saturday, but the graduation ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She added that she is excited to have a chance to perform on “OneTexas.”
“Music is a great opportunity for me to reach people and just be there for people,” Stuart said.
The Dallas native explained that getting used to the “new normal” was definitely an adjustment for her. Stuart, who is majoring in voice and music business, said she and her classmates left school for spring break, and they never got a chance to return to class. Instead, they did their classes via Zoom and Facetime sessions with their professors.
Stuart said her last semester would have originally included performing music in front of her classmates and professors. She said that performing without any interaction from other people is tough for her because she likes seeing how people react to her music. Giving an example, Stuart said when she does Facebook Live performances, she can only see comments from her fans.
However, being stuck at home for weeks hasn’t been all bad, Stuart said. She explained that she has had more time to write and collaborate with other musicians and songwriters. Stuart added that she has also had time to practice guitar playing and has re-built her YouTube and Instagram pages.
Stuart said that the shutdown has given her a chance to be more vulnerable and intimate with her fans. Lyons added that the current times have allowed fans to see that their favorite musicians are people as well.
Even though Stuart likes to perform, she said she is still an introvert to some degree when it comes to performing in front of large groups. She said because she is an only child, she thought she’d be fine with having to stay home. However, she has come to the conclusion that she misses human interaction.
“I really miss interacting with people I don’t know,” Stuart said. “I miss sitting next to a stranger in a coffee shop or going to a movie theater and sitting with strangers.”
Stuart said most of her family still lives in the Dallas area, by she has family ties to East Texas as well. She added that technology has allowed her to keep in touch with her loved ones during this time.
Episode 3 of “OneTexas” will also feature Josh Abbott and his band, the Chad Cooke Band, Clay Hollis, Grant Gilbert, Josh Grider, and a group called Monarch. For more information on the musicians and groups that will be performing Saturday night, click this link.
