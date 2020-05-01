East Texas retail stores, malls reopen under governor’s new guidelines

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Retail stores and malls are allowed to re-open today if they meet certain safety requirements outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott. This is part of phase one of Abbott’s Open Texas plan. Occupancy is limited to 25 percent at locations choosing to open.
KLTV’s Dante Nuñez explains how you can now go shopping in-person and what standards malls and retail stores across the state have to abide by.
Abbott outlined in his executive order that non-essential retailers and malls must limit shoppers and diners to 25 percent of their total occupancy. Terry Blevins, the manager of the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler, explained how the mall plans to keep count of its customers.
“Well, we monitor the traffic. We do some visual counting of the traffic we looked at our parking lot, our cars. That helps us gauge how many people are on the property," Blevins said. “Each store is responsible to maintain the specific capacity for their individual store.”
When practical, the state recommends cleaning or disinfecting items after a customer leaves and offering a contactless payment system. The state also requires that food court dining areas, play areas, and interactive displays must remain closed.
“We understand that there’s certain areas that can lend themselves to a lot of touching. Especially play areas, kiddie rides, cafe tables, and things like that. We have removed those or closed those attractions or amenities for the time being,” Blevins said.
Blevins says that the capacity of the entire mall is 2,600 people and 15 to 20 percent of the stores opened on May 1st.
Jerri Moore, the owner of Trendy Chicks in Longview, said she’s thrilled to open up her doors to her customers.
“We’re very excited. We’ve missed our customers and I think our customers have missed us," She said. We’ve been very busy today and I’m really happy to see them,” she said.
Several store owners/managers said they plan to have hand sanitizer available and signs reminding everyone to social distance and practice good hygiene.
Abbott said if phase one works, phase two will expand occupancy to 50 percent. However, that depends on whether or not Texas’ COVID-19 numbers continue to “flatten out.”
For more information on Abbott’s plan to open Texas, click here.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.