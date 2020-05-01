Arrest made after truck crashes through gates of remodeled Tomato Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) -Wednesday, a truck crashed through both gates at the Tomato Bowl Stadium according to Chief Bill Avera of Jacksonville ISD Police.
Video surveillance captured a white 4-door short wheel based pickup westbound on Wilson Street crashing through the gates at the Tomato Bowl Stadium at approximately 5:50 p.m. The video shows the truck did not stop, turned right on Austin, crossing the Union Pacific Railroad, and continued onto Cherokee Street.
Friday, Brian Edward Smith, 41, was arrested by Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies for the destruction of school property, a state jail felony. Smith was booked into the Cherokee County Jail with bonds totaling $6,000.
