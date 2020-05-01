All dressed up with nowhere to go, Kilgore students hold Prom on the Porch in lieu of canceled event

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A night that serves as a rite of passage for many high school juniors and seniors may have been canceled due to COVID-19, but it won’t keep some of them from dressing up and experiencing some of the magic prom night holds.
Kilgore High School is hosting a Prom on the Porch in hopes their students can still dress up and enjoy prom night safely.
“I was really bummed about it because prom is one of the best times of the senior year,” said Karson Gee, senior at KHS. “You get to see all your friends in one place for the last time because at school you don’t really get to see your friends.”
“I was a little disappointed because this was going to be my first prom and stuff, but I still try to maintain positivity,” said Kace Murphy, junior at KHS.
The high school’s prom was scheduled for Saturday, May 2. Due to COVID-19, the school decided to cancel its traditional prom event.
“While you’re not getting to go to Maude Cobb and party with all your friends and be a giant group, we do have this chance to celebrate in the way we know how, and to stay safe and healthy,” said Olivia Arp, junior at KHS. “The most important thing is that people stay healthy and this doesn’t spread more, so if celebrating on our porches in prom dresses is a way we have to do it I think that’s the best way.”
Celebrating on their porches in their prom dresses is exactly what they’re doing.
“I’m looking very forward to it,” Murphy said."She sent me pictures of the dress way back before school let out, and her dress looked really nice. I didn’t want it to go to waste at all because it was a good dress."
Don’t worry, Murphy’s date’s dress won’t go to waste.
“Monday, I went out and got a tux and it matches the color of her dress and I’m excited to go and take pictures,” he added.
The students said they’re grateful to have the opportunity to still celebrate prom night.
“It’s something for them to hold onto for the rest of their life, especially for this virtual stuff, and all that’s going on, Murphy said. “It’s some pretty interesting stories to tell later in the future.”
The high school is still collecting votes for prom king and queen. Students can vote using the form sent to their school emails. Voting will close at midnight Saturday.
