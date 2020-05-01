All dressed up with nowhere to go, Kilgore students hold Prom on the Porch in lieu of canceled event

“While you’re not getting to go to Maude Cobb and party with all your friends and be a giant group, we do have this chance to celebrate in the way we know how, and to stay safe and healthy,” said Olivia Arp, junior at KHS. “The most important thing is that people stay healthy and this doesn’t spread more, so if celebrating on our porches in prom dresses is a way we have to do it I think that’s the best way.”