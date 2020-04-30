UT Tyler survey finds mental health impact of COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In a poll done by the University of Texas at Tyler, 1,197 random Texans were asked about a range of topics, all dealing with COVID-19 and how it’s impacting them.
"One of the findings that really jumped out to us is that 32% of people who are parents have been feeling nervous multiple times each week. That was right at this moment when not only were the children at home because of the schools being closed, they were home as well either teleworking or because they had been laid off,” Owens said.
The poll also finds 87% of people were willing to take precautions like social distancing in order to stay healthy.
"That lets you know that even people who didn’t think that this was a major threat have gone beyond what our local governments have asked them to do,” Owens said.
The study finds some disconnect between people who live in heavily populated and rural areas about when the virus will stop spreading in Texas.
"In the largest cities, so Dallas and Austin, people are more likely to expect, in this case almost 60%, that this is going to extend beyond June. Individuals who are in small towns or non-adjacent to those metropolitan areas, majority feel like it was going to be done by mid-May,” Owens said.
If there’s one thing most people surveyed can agree on, it’s that Texans are eager to support each other.
"People want to help support businesses, people want to be back to work to serve others, and that tells us a lot of different things about people remaining hopeful as well,” Owens said.
