UT Tyler poll examines Texans’ feelings, perceptions about COVID-19 pandemic

According to Dr. Jeff Temple, a researcher at UT Medical Branch, we need to emphasize how supportive people in general – and Texans in particular – are of their neighbors and communities in times of difficulty. “Movies and other sensational media may have given us the impression that this is the point when we all turn on one another,” Temple said. “People are actually more likely to come together in times of crises. This is true of everyone but seems especially true of us Texans.”