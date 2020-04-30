TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire diverting traffic on westbound I-20 at Harvey Road

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - A vehicle fire is causing traffic to be diverted on Interstate 20 and Harvey Rd. in the Lindale area.
According to Lindale police, at 1:05 p.m., they received a report of a vehicle fire on the interstate near the Harvey Rd. bridge.
When crews arrived on scene, they found a 1999 Toyota Camry fully involved with fire. All occupants of the vehicle were able to make it out without injury.
Westbound traffic on Interstate 20 is being diverted onto the Harvey Rd. exit while crews work on the fire. Traffic is allowed to return onto the interstate on the other side of Harvey Rd.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.