Thursday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and nice!

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A nice cool start to the morning as temperatures drop into the 50s this morning. Expect mostly sunny skies today and light winds. Temperatures will reach near 80 degrees this afternoon. More sunshine tomorrow but with a bit more of a breeze and as south winds return, temperatures will warm into the mid 80s. Partly cloudy this weekend and breezy at times. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. By early next week a few places could hit 90 degrees with overnight lows only falling to around 70 degrees. The next cold front will arrive Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. At this point, only a slight chance for rain, but it should cool temperatures back to near average in the upper 70s.