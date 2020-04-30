Kilgore oil derricks light up for high school seniors, first responders

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Since April 27, the City of Kilgore has lit up their oil derricks at night to honor Kilgore High School seniors and first responders.
On the world’s richest acre, you’ll find numerous derricks lined up near downtown and this week, they shine bright to honor some groups who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ll light it every night at eight o’clock for an hour to honor all these people until the time has passed, until our seniors graduate,” member of the Kilgore Historical Preservation Foundation, Nina Mata said.
Sydney Chowdhury, a senior at Kilgore high school with plans to attend Texas Tech in the fall, says this year has been challenging.
“It’s really uplifting because this time is really hard for all of us and it’s really sad because we don’t get to experience a lot of the last, we’ve been waiting for, four years so it’s really sweet,” she said.
She also says she’s grateful to live in a city that supports the community.
“It makes me feel so lucky to have everyone behind us and supporting us and celebrating our accomplishments and it makes me feel so loved and so grateful for the town that live in and that they’d be willing to do that to celebrate our four years of high school,” Chowdhury said.
Mata says these lights will provide hope for those during these unique times.
“They’ve always been kind of a shining beacon, so they’re an East Texas beacon to remind us to be prayerful, be thoughtful and be thankful for what we have and hopeful that we’re soon over this. It’s kind of our light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.
She says the lights will also be a beacon and a symbol for those in the oil industry.
Kilgore Historical Preservation Foundation normally turns the lights on after Thanksgiving until the new year, but they intend on doing this for the next foreseeable future.
