Kilgore ISD, City of Kilgore announce monthlong plan to honor Class of 2020

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Across the U.S., many high school seniors will not be attending a traditional graduation ceremony. Kilgore ISD and city officials have done their best to come up with a solution. And they also listened to input from the general public.
Former Kilgore ISD School Board Member Trey Hattaway and Kilgore Mayor Ronnie Spradlin say it was pretty much parents that came up with the present plan.
“A group of citizens came to me and said we want to honor our seniors and do something special to commemorate their graduation in spite of the COVIDS and all the consequences and the KISD Foundation came up with a list of activities that are pretty astounding honoring the seniors,” Spradlin said.
And they agree it’s not only Kilgore seniors that are losing out.
“It’s the senior class across our nation that has lost out on so much. And we just felt like as a community that we needed to show them that in spite of what’s going on, in spite of all the things that they may have lost, events that they may have lost, there’s still a community out here that’s proud of them,” Hattaway said.
Events will spread out over several days beginning Friday night with the lighting of R.E. St. John Stadium at 8 p.m for twenty minutes nightly, and:
“A parade with seniors in their cars with social distancing,” Spradlin said.
And a snow cones and signs event, as well as photo opportunities with the Bulldog mascot in front of the school where students can pose with a sign of their university.
Caps and gown have already been handed out and:
“I’m sure some have taken pictures with them already,” Spradlin said.
They both had graduation ceremonies and remember how much work they felt it took to get there.
“It’s just a memory that’s a milestone in every individual’s life. And for these kids to be deprived of that is just tragic,” Spradlin said.
“We knew that we needed to do something that did not require money, necessarily for people to sponsor this or sponsor that or feel like they had to buy something for a student. But there are ways that we can support them just with our actions,” Hattaway said.
It won’t give them playoffs or prom, but it will give them memories no one else has had.
The mayor says they would still like to have a real graduation ceremony, including handing graduates their diplomas, but at this point they are just abiding by government mandates and only time will tell.
PROCLAMATION BY MAYOR SPRADLIN:
WHEREAS, unprecedented circumstances have prohibited typical year-end activities and celebrations; and
WHEREAS, May is the month of Kilgore High School student’s Graduation. It is an opportunity for families, friends, neighbors, and educators to acknowledge our high school seniors and honor their hard work; and
WHEREAS, KILGORE HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS 2020 will be celebrated in Kilgore, Texas during the month of May 2020; and
WHEREAS, due to the current situation, it is necessary to create opportunities to honor our graduating seniors, as it is important to recognize and celebrate their accomplishments; and
WHEREAS, the City of Kilgore and Kilgore ISD will recognize the Class of 2020’s graduating Bulldogs by hosting a series of events throughout the month of May:
May 4th 5 p.m – 7:30 p.m. – Signs and SnoCones- Class of 2020 signs distributed in the circle drive and Charlie’s Snoballs will provide snocones.
May 11th- 14th 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Senior Photo opportunities will be stationed across the lawn of the High School and in the KHS Gym for our High School Seniors.
May 17th - 2 p.m. – The City of Kilgore Celebrates the KHS Class of 2020 parade through Downtown Kilgore.
WHEREAS, KISD social media posts will spotlight the Class of 2020 and their accomplishments. Furthermore, each evening R.E. St. John Stadium lights will be illuminated at twenty hundred hours for 20 minutes.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, R.E. Spradlin III, Mayor of the City of Kilgore, Texas, on behalf of the entire City Council, and in conjunction with Kilgore Independent School District, do hereby declare the month of May 2020
Kilgore High School Seniors 2020
Month
PROCLAIMED this the 1st of May, 2020.
CITY OF KILGORE, TEXAS
R. E. SPRADLIN, III, MAYOR
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.