‘I’ll be seeing you’: U.S. Air Force Band leads worldwide classic song collaboration

“The United States Air Force Band is proud to join our allies in Australia, Brazil, Finland, Germany, Great Britain, and Japan, to showcase international trust, cultural partnership, and unification,” said Col. Don Schofield, commander and conductor of The U.S. Air Force Band in a news release about the performance. “The song ‘I’ll Be Seeing You’ was specially chosen to represent a message of conviction and hope across the world as we join together to remain connected through shared ideas and values.”