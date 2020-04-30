Former Nacogdoches standout Brandon Jones ready for NFL

“I went upstairs to use the restroom,” Jones said. “I wasn’t expecting it at all. I got a phone call from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. I didn’t know who was on the clock. They called me three picks before they were on the clock. I was shocked. I was speechless. All my family and my girlfriend didn’t Believe me. They thought I went up stairs and pranked called myself. I told the it was the dolphins. Everyone freaked out. I was not expecting it to be honest. I talked to them once at the senior bowl and heard from them throughout. I was surprised.”