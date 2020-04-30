East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Very nice weather is expected here in East Texas through the middle part of next week. A weak front is expected on Tuesday, but not much rain is expected with it. Just a few showers are possible. Temperatures are going to really warm up into the weekend and early next week. Low temperatures will start off in the middle 50s on Friday morning, then to near 70 by Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures should start in the middle 80s on Friday then into the lower 90s on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Cooling a bit behind the front on Tuesday. It looks as if the wind will remain moderate through Tuesday as well. Generally out of the South and Southwest at 10-18 mph with gusts near 25 mph possible. Shifting out of the North and Northeast Tuesday and Wednesday. With a few showers possible on Thursday of next week, winds will turn more out of the SE. Enjoy this warm weekend weather ahead.