East Texas Food Bank distributes food boxes in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank made a visit to Longview Thursday morning.
It was the first time the food bank made a physical appearance in Longview. Cars lined up to receive some help with boxes of food they handed out at no cost. The Texas Army National Guard was there to lend a hand loading vehicles
“This was a completely different event. We’ve been doing a lot of drive through distributions in response to COVID-19. So we’ve been trying to limit, of course, that person to person contact, but we know that we’ve seen a huge increase in demand for our community members that need food assistance, so we’ve been trying to figure out how to make sure that everyone still gets the food that they need while we’re staying safe and healthy as well,” said Laura Barnes, communications and marketing director for the East Texas Food Bank.
In just a few hours, they provided food to about 1,500 families. The East Texas Food Bank serves 26 East Texas counties.
