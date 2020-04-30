East Texas Ag News: Cattle prices remain steady this week

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - All weight classes of both feeder steers and heifers price averages ended mostly steady.
Some plainer class feeder calves finished 3 to 5 dollars lower, according to the East Texas livestock report out of Crockett.
Slaughter cows ended 2 dollars lower while the slaughter bulls finished about 4 dollars off.
As the new crop calves continue to make more presence, the buyers are showing some aggression yet are still somewhat aware of an unsure market direction even with the cattle on feed report from last Friday.
