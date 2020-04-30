Dez shows support for new “88” in Dallas

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Former Dallas Cowboy wide receiver and Lufkin Panther Dez Bryant has come out and shown support for the newest player in Dallas to wear No. 88.
The 17th-overall draft pick will follow in the steps of Drew Pearson, Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin and Bryant in wearing the No.88.
“I can’t feel no way but be supportive of lamb and the rest of these young stars that’s entering the league,” Bryant tweeted. “I believe it’s my job to help them succeed as much on and off the field.”
The Cowboys have taken the stand of not retiring number but rather honor players in the Ring of Honor. Some numbers are set aside for those that owner Jerry Jones feels are to only be worn by special talent. Troy Aikman, Roger Staubach and Emmitt Smith have all had their No.8, No.12 and No.22 taken out of circulation but that doesn’t mean it couldn’t change one day.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.