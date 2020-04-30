WATCH LIVE: City of Tyler, Smith County officials give update on COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -
Officials from Smith County and the City of Tyler will give an update on the COVID-19 response during a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday.
We’re expected to hear from Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran, Tyler Mayor Martin Heines, NERT Health CEO George Roberts, Tyler City Manager Edward Broussard, Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt and Bob Westbrook, president of the East Texas Restaurant Association and Tyler City Councilman for District 5.
KLTV will be streaming the press conference live on East Texas Now.
The agenda for Thursday’s update is as follows:
Judge Nathaniel Moran – Smith County
- Local Order expiration Thursday, April 30 – Smith County businesses to reopen in accordance to Governor Abbott’s reopen restrictions
Judge Bill Stoudt – Gregg County
George Roberts, CEO – Northeast Texas Public Health District
- Give case number updates through daily dashboard
- Reminders on staying healthy and best practices according to CDC-guidance
City Manager Edward Broussard – City of Tyler
- Introduce clarification document on occupancy from Tyler Fire Marshal’s Office and Building Services
Bob Westbrook, President – East Texas Restaurant Association & Tyler City Councilman, District 5
- ETRA Promise
- Call ahead for reservations over the next few weeks as we settle into a new routine
Mayor Martin Heines – City of Tyler
- Businesses will be reopening, but are not required
- Residents of Smith County are expected to be responsible and mindful of the guidance set in place by the Governor
- https://gov.texas.gov/contact for complaints on compliance
- Take care of your neighbors, your servers, your workers, each other
