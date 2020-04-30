CHRISTUS Mother Frances unveils rooftop heli-pad early to help with COVID-19 needs

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There’s a new helicopter pad atop a tower at Mother Frances in Tyler.
According to Mother Frances Hospital President Jason Proctor, the double landing pad, which is on the roof of the brand new Bradley Thompson Tower, is intended to get patients into the hospital for care at a faster pace than the first launch pad, which is across the street from the main hospital.
That pad will remain in use. Proctor said that the hospital chose to unveil the heli-pad a week early to help with any COVID-19 needs, as well as any other emergency that may arise.
