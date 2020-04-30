Boater rescues man after he drives into Lake Palestine

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man escaped injury after driving a car into Lake Palestine Thursday.
According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call regarding a vehicle in the lake in the 17700 block of CR 1261 at 11:10 a.m. Thursday.
The sheriff’s office said a man was in a vehicle on the peninsula by the Villages Marina and was making a u-turn. They said the man hit the gas pedal instead of the brake. The vehicle went into the water.
The sheriff’s office said a nearby boater was able to get to the vehicle, force open the door, and pull the man out of the vehicle and into the boat.
EMS was called to check on the man, but according to the sheriff’s office he was uninjured. Game wardens also responded to the scene.
A wrecker was able to remove the vehicle from the water by 2 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.