Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! It was certainly a rough start this morning as strong to severe storms rolled through, but thankfully skies continue to clear out and rain chances will be next to zero over the next several days. Cooler northwest winds behind the cold front could be breezy at times, but temperatures are still expected to warm into the middle 70s by the afternoon. Skies stay clear overnight and throughout the day Thursday, leading to a beautiful day with highs topping off in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Southerly winds return by Friday and will lead to a quick warm up as temperatures will warm into the middle to upper 80s by the weekend. Most of East Texas will remain dry over the weekend, but a few spots could catch a stray shower later on Sunday. A fair mix of sun and clouds persists into the first half of next week before a cold front arrives late Tuesday. This front will be our next decent shot at seeing some rain returning to East Texas so enjoy the dry streak while it lasts!