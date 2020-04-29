WebXtra: SFA AD talks about player endorsements, COVID-19

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA athletic director Ryan Ivey talked about the NCAA letting athletes profit off of name image and likeness as well as a COVID-19 update.
According to the Associated Press, the NCAA is moving forward with a plan to allow college athletes to earn money for endorsements and a host of other activities involving personal appearances and social media content.
The NCAA announced Wednesday that its Board of Governors supports permitting athletes the ability to cash in on their names, images and likenesses as never before and without involvement from the association, schools or conferences
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.