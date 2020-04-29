WATCH: Gregg County officials discuss reinfection, sales tax, nursing home cases

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County officials are excited about Phase 1 of the plan to reopen the Texas economy.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said the county is looking forward to Friday when Gov. Greg Abbott’s will allow businesses to reopen with limited capacity and under strict social distancing protocols.
Those businesses include malls, movie theaters, bowling alleys and restaurants.
Stoudt said not all businesses will be able to recover from the COVID-19 shutdown.
“Unfortunately, some of those businesses won’t reopen and that’s a tragedy,” Stoudt said.
Stoudt, State Representative Jay Dean and Dr. Lewis Brown with the Gregg County Health Department spoke exclusively to KLTV Wednesday afternoon.
Gregg County issued its voluntary stay-at-home order on March 10. It was modified as a mandatory stay-at-home order on March 24.
Now, officials are looking forward to May 18. That’s when Abbott is expected to give additional guidance on businesses like gyms and salons.
Abbott has said officials will use COVID-19 data from the weeks leading up to May 18 when deciding what Phase 2 will look like.
There are 84 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County as of Wednesday afternoon. Stoudt said eight of those cases are from three nursing home facilities.
Browne said the county has seen at least two cases in which people were reinfected with COVID-19 after they had been declared virus free.
The fallout from the COVID-19 shutdown will put a “heavy burden” on the state for some time to come, according to Dean.
He predicts a “20 to 30 percent decline in sales tax revenue” in the next Texas legislative session, which convenes in January 2021.
