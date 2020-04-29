Owner of ‘Kool Kakes by Dylan’ staying positive and grateful to the community during this pandemic

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - He was only 12 years old when he started baking with his grandmother in Whitehouse. At the age of 21, he started his own business. And at 25, he now owns and runs "Kool Kakes by Dylan" in the Tyler area. It's a bakery that, like other small businesses right now, has taken a hit financially during the COVID-19 crisis.
In an extensive interview with our Jennifer Kielman, Dylan Humphrey talks about his business staying afloat during this pandemic, how losing weddings, graduations and other events because of social distancing has affected his bottom dollar and how the help of the small business loan is keeping him positive about the future.