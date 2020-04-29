East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Over the next several days, no rain is forecast. A few afternoon/evening showers on Sunday and a few more possible on Tuesday with the passage of our next cold front, but not much rain is likely. Plentiful sunshine is in the forecast through Friday. Partly Cloudy skies on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, then a sunny sky is expected by next Wednesday. With winds expected to turn more out of the SW this weekend, we may see highs near 90° in many locations. Slightly cooler on Tuesday as the front moves through, then near 80° next Wednesday. Morning low temperatures will remain cool through Friday morning, then really start warming up. Upper 60s to near 70° Sunday through Tuesday. Enjoy the sunshine and pleasant temperatures.