EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning East Texas! Storms continue to move south out of our area this morning. The cold front is weak but it’s pushing through and winds will pick up through the day. North winds this afternoon will gust up to 15-20 mph with temperatures in the 70s and lots of sunshine. The quiet weather continues through the next several days. Mostly sunny through the end of the week and a few clouds into the weekend. Temperatures will gradually be rising with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this weekend. A very weak front could bring one or two isolated showers to the northern half of East Texas Sunday evening into early Monday morning but chances look very slight at this time and no cool down is expected with this front.