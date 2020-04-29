Morning storms cause damage, power outages

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Strong storms late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning brought down trees and caused power outages as they moved through the area.
In Smith County, fallen trees reportedly blocked several roadway after storms passed through the area.
Trees were reportedly down in the areas of:
- FM 757 south of Interstate 20. Traffic is reportedly being blocked while crews work to clear the area.
- CR 26 and CR 246
- CR 313 and FM 2015
- US 271 and Laney Road
- Highway 31 East near Chapel Hill
- CR 178 also known as Creekside Drive
- 17500 block of US 271
- CR 384
In Rusk County, crews are working multiple cases of trees and powerlines down according to Rusk County OEM. They are also responding to a report of a tree on a home on FM 1798 near US 259.
Power outages have also been an issue following the storms.
Oncor as of 3 a.m:
- Tyler area: 3,614 customers without power
- Whitehouse and Troup area: 536
- Jacksonville: 1,430
- Gun Barrel City-Payne Springs area: 621
- Lindale area: 404
- Arp-Overton area: 166
SWEPCO:
- Longview-White Oak-Gladewater area: 3,779 withour power
- Kilgore area: 451
- Mount Pleasant-Pittsburg area: 1,487
- Marshall area: 784
- Henderson area: 112
- Carthage area: 120
You can check on the status of power outages at the links below:
