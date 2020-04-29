Lufkin police say suspect’s attempt to flee foiled by inability to drive

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - After Lufkin police officers responded to a report of a suspicious person wandering around a grocery store parking lot checking car doors, they arrested a man in connection with allegations that he tried and failed to steal a white Peterbilt truck-tractor from the O’Reilly Auto Parts parking lot Tuesday.
The owner of the truck told police it looked as though the suspect attempted to steal the truck but didn’t know how to operate it.
Joshua Tyer, 32, of Alto, was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, which is a state jail felony. No bond amount has been set for his charge yet.
According to the incident report obtained by East Texas News, Lufkin PD officers responded to a suspicious person report about a person checking vehicle doors in the parking lot of the Brookshire Brothers store located at 1807 W. Frank Ave. and trying to get into them at about 5:43 p.m. on Tuesday.
One of the officers spotted the suspicious person, who was later identified as Tyler walking west on Frank Ave. and spoke to him, the incident report stated.
While the LPD officers at the scene were talking to Tyer, a man approached them and said that after he left the O’Reilly Auto Parts store, he saw his Peterbilt truck move from where he’d parked it toward the parking lot exit, the incident report stated. The complainant moved closer and spotted Tyer climbing down from the driver’s seat of his truck.
The truck’s owner confronted Tyer, but the other man kept walking west on Frank Avenue, the incident report stated.
“[The complainant] located a blood pressure cuff that did not belong to him inside the cab of the truck, but nothing appeared to be missing,” the incident report stated.
According to the truck’s owner, it’s airbrake was still set, and it was still in gear, the incident report stated.
When one of the Lufkin PD officers asked Tyer for his identification, Tyer allegedly presented a hospital ID bracelet. Tyer stated that his cousin dropped him off at CHI Memorial Hospital and that he left the hospital and was trying to visit his brother in Hudson.
Based on the complainant’s statement and a corroborating report from a witness, the Lufkin PD officers arrested Tyer and took him to the county jail.
