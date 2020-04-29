Longview woman charged with capital murder after infant found unresponsive, later dies

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview woman has been charged with capital murder after an infant was found unresponsive at a home and later died at a hospital.
According to Longview police, at 6:57 AM Tuesday, they responded to an unknown problem in the 3300 block of S. Eastman Rd.
Police said they made contact with a woman who led them to a residence located in the 700 block of Ethel Street. Police located an infant that was unresponsive, and the Longview Fire Department transported the infant to a local hospital where the child passed away.
Police said during the investigation, detectives arrested Andrea Burks, 40, of Longview and charged her with assault/family violence/strangulation. Burks is now charged with capital murder after the infant’s death.
If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.