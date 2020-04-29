Longview police arrest suspect in fatal shooting incident

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) -Wednesday at 3:35 a.m., Longview police responded to a shooting at the 1700 block of Live Oak Drive.
An adult male with life-threatening injuries was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Angelita Ruiz, 39, of Longview was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder. Longview police report the shooting is believed to be domestic-related.
The victim’s name will not be released until proper notification can be made. More information will be released as the case develops.
If you have information, contact Longview Police at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.
