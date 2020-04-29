Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Arkansas eases park virus limits, restaurant decision nears
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas is allowing some overnight camping to resume at state parks while a decision nears on whether to lift limits that restaurants faced because because of the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday said the parks will allow camping starting Friday for Arkansas residents in self-contained recreational vehicles. The state will allow Arkansas residents to again reserve cabins and lodges at the parks May 15, along with their restaurants, museums and shops. Hutchinson plans to announce this week whether the state will allow other businesses to reopen, starting with a decision Wednesday on restaurants.
Battered by floods, U.S. river communities try new remedies
ARNOLD, Mo. (AP) — Some communities in the U.S. heartland are taking a more natural approach to preventing the kinds of floods that have devastated the region in recent years. For more than a century, flood control has relied mostly on man-made structures such as levees and walls to keep rivers in place. As climate change brings more extreme weather, the new idea is to let rivers behave more naturally. It means keeping some waterfront areas vacant or using them as parkland so no great harm is done when the rivers overflow. In rural areas, officials are considering moving levees farther back to give rivers more room to roam.
Coast Guard, Ripley Entertainment criticized in boat crash
LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — National federal safety regulators say actions by the owners of a tourist boat that sank in Missouri in 2018 and the U.S. Coast Guard contributed to the tragedy that killed 17 people. The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday if the Coast Guard had followed recommendations for fixing small passenger boats that it has pushed for 18 years, the duck boat likely would not have sunk. The Coast Guard said last week it will recommend that canopies and side curtains be removed from amphibious tour vehicles known as stretch duck boats like the one that sank at Table Rock Lake.
2 killed, including child, in drive-by shooting in Arkansas
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Police in Arkansas say a drive-by shooting killed a 4-year-old girl and a man. The shooting happened Sunday night at a home in Pine Bluff, which is about 40 miles southeast of Little Rock. Pine Bluff police say another man was shot and wounded, and he's in serious condition at a hospital. Police say no arrests have been made in the shootings and there was no suspect information as of Monday morning. Police say the deaths are the 7th and 8th homicides of the year in Pine Bluff.
Arkansas woman pleads not guilty in daughter's death
TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — A southwest Arkansas woman has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a minor charges in the death of her 7-month-old daughter and neglect of her 7-month-old son. The Texarkana Gazette reports 24-year-old Crystal Morrow of Fouke entered the plea Tuesday in Miller County Circuit Court. Court records show Morrow's 19-year-old husband, Dustin Harley faces the same charges and has requested a mental examination. The two are charged in the September death of Kimberly Harley and neglect of the girl's twin brother.
Takeaways from a trend toward natural flood controls
