Higher education board to launch peace officer loan assistance in September

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - A peace officer student loan repayment program will officially launch in September through the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
The Peace Officer Loan Repayment Assistance Program will provide an incentive for Texans to pursue a law enforcement career while staying on the job to help pay off student loan debt.
Those eligible for the program must be a full-time peace officer on or after Sept. 1, 2019, completed one year of employment as a peace officer in Texas and have earned at least 60 credit hours at an eligible Texas higher education institution prior to an appointment as a peace officer.
Recipients will get an initial award based off one year of prior service and successful applicants get up to $20,000 in loan repayment assistance over a five year period. That would be $4,000 annually or one-fifth of an outstanding balance — whichever is less.
Applications for eligible officers will close on Aug. 31. Loan assistance will not be available until after Sept. 1.
Get more details from the education board’s website here.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.