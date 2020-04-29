Farmers and ranchers experience effects of processing plant closures

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Grocery store shoppers may be seeing bare or nearly empty shelves where raw meat products used to be. The lack of these staples comes as major food producers warn of a break in the supply chain and as President Donald Trump signs a new order declaring that processing plants should remain open. But, caught in the middle of it all are farmers and ranchers who are finding themselves with too much livestock and few options of what to do with it.