East Texas businesses waiting to reopen

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Even though Gov. Greg Abbott gave most Texas businesses the green light to re-open at 25 percent capacity, some East Texas businesses are choosing to err on the side of caution and are choosing not to re-open on May 1.
On Friday, May 1, restaurants, retail businesses, movie theaters, and malls will reopen to the public at 25-percent capacity. Museums and libraries will also be allowed to open at 25-percent capacity, but hands-on exhibits must remain closed.
One of those businesses is the Bodacious Bar-B-Q restaurant located at 2227 S. Mobberly Avenue. The restaurant announced its intent via its Facebook page.
“While this may be a good decision for some, we feel like it’s not time yet,” the Facebook post stated. “We want to make sure that when we re-open our dining room, it’s in EVERYONE’S best interest - customers and staff alike. We will continue to operate as we have been, serving up to-go and curbside orders and we hope you will continue to support that decision!”
Casa Morales, which is located at 1001 S. First Street in Lufkin, made a similar announcement on its Facebook page. The restaurant’s ownership decided to continue limiting its operations to call-in and take-out orders.
“We look forward to returning to a full-service restaurant at normal capacity hopefully in the near future,” the Facebook post stated. “But for now, we continue to offer our great $25 specials. We continue to practice social distancing and safe service guidelines as set forth by our local and state governments.”
Jucys Hamburgers, which has locations in Longview, also decided against re-opening for indoor or outdoor dining. The hamburger restaurant chain will continue offering curbside to-go orders and drive-thru service.
“We eagerly look forward to the day when we can welcome you back into our restaurants and on our patios, and we know that day is coming soon!” the Facebook post stated. “We ask that in the meantime you please be patient with us, as we prayerfully consider the right time to reopen our doors. We are continually working diligently to plan, prepare, and train our staff to ensure we open comfortably for YOU.”
Some restaurants are going to take a slower approach to re-opening. Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore will be opening, but it will be reservation only, according to its owner, Michael Chubboy.
“The reservation is how we can control the 25 percent occupancy and take care of our client,” Chubboy said in a previous story.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.