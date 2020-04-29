Blood plasma therapy being used to treat COVID-19 patients in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dustin Ross tested positive for COVID-19 last month. He says he’s not sure how he got the virus, but he was determined to not spread it further.
"I stayed at home and I was in my back bedroom and using the guest bathroom. My wife would bring food to the door and I’d pick it up. I have a four-year-old at home and trying to explain to her that you couldn’t come into the room with me, couldn’t be around me,” Ross said.
Dustin self-quarantined at home for about two weeks before re-testing negative. As he began to feel more like himself again, he learned of a way he could help. It’s called convalescent plasma therapy. Dr. Bruce carter with the Smith County Medical Society says after a person has tested negative, they could be able to help current patients.
"We know that at that time, they’re going to have a significant number of antibodies that can be obtained from drawing their blood, distilling out the plasma which contains the antibodies, and then type-matching that plasma to the sickest of our sick patients,” Carter said.
The Food and Drug Administration says this is an investigational treatment. There isn’t enough research yet to prove how effective it might be, but Dr. Carter says it seems to be helping.
"What we’re seeing initially is that patient conditions are improving. Their need for ventilation is less, they blood oxygenation is improving, their ability to ventilate is improving. We’re early in administering convalescent plasma, but we’re very encouraged by the early results,” Carter said.
For Dustin, the ability to help is, quite literally, in his blood.
"Being able to sit down for 45 minutes to an hour and help four people was just a no-brainer. That’s what I needed to do,” Ross said.
Dustin says the next time he’s eligible, he will be donating more plasma that will go to critically ill patients with COVID-19.
