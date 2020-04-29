Better East Texas: Post-COVID19 responsibility

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hopefully we are past the highwater mark for COVID deaths in Texas, and especially in East Texas. But the relaxing of rules and orders could result in a new spike. As Texans we are, thankfully, in control of much of that. President Trump and the federal government have largely left the return-to-work plans up to individual states. Even within the states though, there will be big variations in the plans moving forward.
For everyone the novelty, if there ever was any, has worn off in our virus-scorched world. But as I said at the beginning of this segment, regardless of what rules, provisions, guidelines are put in place, we as individuals have the largest control of how and even if the virus spreads. We must take that responsibility seriously.
Considering the health of others – mainly people that we don’t even know – before our own health will be the difference maker. We will need to be honest with ourselves, when there is no one there to check for a temperature, or check the viability of a homemade or aging face mask.
We will need to remember if we encountered anyone who was coughing and evaluate how we are feeling and if that run to the grocery store for one or two items is worth it.
Ultimately, this will be a character test on the largest scale in history. And how we respond as individuals will decide how soon and how effectively we recover from this. So, let’s all decide now how we will protect others in a post-COVID world, and that will make for a Better East Texas.
