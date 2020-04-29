Better East Texas: Patience as we reopen Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas begins to re-open as the US moves past the one million mark for confirmed infections of COVID-19 and moves past the 60,000 mark for deaths connected to the virus. We are re-opening, which is good – but still, take a breath.
Governor Greg Abbott has outlined in phases how our capitalist economy gets out of the ditch. But there are some things worth noting. First, most business will not be at full capacity. Many can only operate at 25 percent capacity so, in service businesses, such as restaurants, we need to show some patience. Some may not offer a full menu or will be open for fewer than normal business hours. They may have too little waitstaff or maybe even too many. So, again, patience is needed.
Workers and business owners need to know their options with the Governor’s plan. If workers refuse to go back to work, they may not be eligible for unemployment benefits. And business owners will need to deal with workers that are in high-risk categories.
Businesses will need to install procedures that will be costly and will affect product flow. So while Texas is back open for some business, it is not business as usual. Everyone, business owners, employees, and customers must work together or this re-entry will not work and the virus will be out of control again.
Again, patience, a little forgiveness, and a literal spacing respective “walk, not run” will get us going again, and that will make for a Better East Texas.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.