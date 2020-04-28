WEBXTRA: Movie theaters are among the businesses set to reopen Friday

By Dante Nuñez and KLTV Digital Media Staff | April 28, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT - Updated April 28 at 2:54 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As outlined in Gov. Greg Abbott executive order GA-18, movie theaters may operate up to 25 percent of the total listed occupancy for any individual theater for any screening.

Movie theaters may adopt additional protocols consistent with their specific needs and circumstances to help protect the health and safety of all employees and customers.

KLTV’s Dante Nuñez explains the safeguards in place at Time Square Grand Slam in Tyler where they have a bowling alley and movie theater.

Times Square Grand Slam in Tyler is preparing to re-open on May 1, 2020, under new COVID-19 restrictions announced by Gov. Greg Abbott.
