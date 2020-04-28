Tuesday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE)- Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are starting off this afternoon with cloudy skies and spotty showers. Temperatures are expected to make it to the mid 80s. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for tonight through the predawn hours of Wednesday. Storms are expected to move in between 10 pm and midnight for our far north western counties. They will steadily move off to the southeast and should be out of our area by the time the sun comes up on Wednesday. The biggest threats we will be watching are damaging winds (70-80 mph) and hail up to golf ball size. The threat for isolated tornadoes and flash flooding are low but not at zero. Be sure you have your First Alert Weather App downloaded so you can stay weather alert. Once this wet weather moves out we are clear for the rest of the week. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and in the upper 70s to low 80s. For your weekend we will see partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures will make it to the upper 80s. Similar conditions will carry over into Monday.