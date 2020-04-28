TDCJ prisoner serving life sentence for East Texas crime dies after COVID-19 diagnosis

(KLTV) - Two offenders have died in the Texas prison system, likely as a result of COVID-19, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice says.
One of the two was an offender out of East Texas named Vaughn Harvey, who was sentenced in 2001 in Smith County to life imprisonment for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
A statement from TDCJ confirmed Harvey, 70, died at Hospital Galveston on April 26. Harvey was serving a life sentence out of Smith County at the Wynne Unit. He went to a local hospital April 22, was tested for COVID-19 the same day, and then transferred to Hospital Galveston on April 23. Harvey died on April 26.
His family declined an autopsy, the statement said, but COVID-19 is believed to have contributed to his death.
Another prisoner, Nathaniel Morgan, 77, also died in Hospital Galveston after a positive COVID-19 test. The was serving a life sentence out of Tarrant County. He died on April 24. He did have other health issues, the statement said, and his family has declined an autopsy.
There are an additional 12 deaths that are under investigation and pending preliminary autopsy results. 2 other deaths that had been under investigation have been determined to be non-COVID-19 related after the return of preliminary autopsy reports.
The statement further added:
In total there are 350 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 950 offenders who have tested positive. There are now 46 employees and 156 offenders who have medically recovered from COVID-19.
17,953 offenders are on medical restriction because they may have had contact with either an employee or offender with a positive or pending COVID-19 test.
PRECAUTIONARY LOCKDOWN 37,684 offenders impacted.
Baten, Beto, Byrd, Carole Young, Clemens, Clements, Eastham, Ellis, Estelle, Fort Stockton, Garza West, Goree, Gurney, Hospital Galveston, Hughes, Huntsville, Hutchins, Jester 1, Jester 3, Jester 4, Jordan, Leblanc, Lopez, Lynaugh, Michael, Middleton, Murray, Pack, Ramsey, Robertson, Sanchez, Scott, Skyview, Smith, Stiles, Stringfellow, Telford, Terrell, Woodman, Wynne
The precautionary lockdowns extend for 14 days from the date of a positive test. Those dates may be extended to the date of the most recent positive test.
