4 Smith County Jail inmates, 3 employees contract COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said four inmates and three jail employees have contracted COVID-19.
Smith made the announcement at the commissioners court meeting Tuesday morning. Smith said eight of his employees have tested negative. He also said the first employee who tested positive is now negative of COVID-19 and will return to work soon.
County Judge Nathaniel Moran said the county-wide trends are “still looking very good.” He said this will likely be the last week he offers a formal briefing on COVID-19.. Moran says NET Health data shows Smith is doing better per capita when compared to counties of similar size.
“We feel like the measures we put in place have worked.” Moran said.
