Restaurant owners in East Texas mixed on reopening with limited capacity Friday

(KLTV) - At least a few East Texas restaurant owners have mixed feelings about reopening dining rooms to the public.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that he will allow the state’s stay-at-home order to expire on April 30, opening the door, so to speak, to allow the Texas economy to reopen in three phases.
On Friday, May 1, restaurants, retail businesses, movie theaters, and malls will reopen to the public at 25-percent capacity. Museums and libraries will also be allowed to open at 25-percent capacity, but hands-on exhibits must remain closed.
KLTV 7′s Alex Leroux spoke to several restaurant owners about their decision to welcome customers back to their businesses, or if they chose to reopen at a later time.
