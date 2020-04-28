Power outages follow storms affecting East Texans

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Strong storms pushed through East Texas causing power outages Tuesday morning.
Upshur Rural
Kilgore County outages: 243
SWEPCO
Gregg County outages: 67
Rusk County outages: 754
Oncor
Cherokee County outages: 75
Henderson County outages: 523
Nacogdoches County outages: 26
Smith County outages: 398
Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative
Anderson County outages: 42
Henderson County outages: 26
Van Zandt County outages: 1145
Sam Houston Electric Cooperative
Polk County outages: 569
