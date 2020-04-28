OneTexas: Songs from Home features Pat Green, East Texas musicians in second episode

(KLTV/KTRE) - While we are stuck at home during this pandemic, so are our favorite bands and artists. We invited some of our favorite Texas musicians to bring a concert right into your living room once again tonight, after hearing how much everyone enjoyed the first go 'round.
Featured in this second episode of the Songs From Home series is one of the most influential modern stars in Texas’ long country-music tradition, Pat Green. Green is well known across the state, and across the country, as well. Willie Nelson, Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban and Dave Matthews have taken Green out on the road, recognizing the mass appeal of his everyday anthems, dedicated to the simple joys and inevitable heartbreaks of the American experience.
Also featured this week is Lindale artist Billie Jo. She has competed on The Voice, American Idol, and Real Country, and has served twice as a judge on KLTV’s East Texas Idol. You can learn more about this East Texas musician here.
Daygan Darst from Palestine will join us tonight, as well. A wildly talented and energetic country music artist, Darst is backed by his amazing band that plays original songs, such as the feel good “Destination Anywhere” to the laid back “Sip It Slow”. Tonight’s performance may be a bit more acoustic in nature, but we can’t wait to see whatever he has prepared for us. Check out Daygan’s Facebook page here.
Other artists featured tonight will be Lubbock’s Kenny Maines, Mick Cruz from Laredo, Proud Country from Weatherford, and Zane Williams from Abilene.
