FAWD: Watches, warnings issued for East Texas

East Texas (KLTV) - A moderate risk for significant severe weather has been placed for the northern sections of East Texas north of Interstate 20. The remainder of East Texas is under an enhanced risk for significant severe weather for late today, through early Wednesday morning.
As watches and warnings are issued by the National Weather Service, they will be added to the top of this list:
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued: April 28 at 5:26 p.m until 6:30 p.m. for Cherokee; Rusk; Smith counties.
