East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… First Alert Weather Day is in effect from Late this evening through Dawn on Wednesday… A few changes have occurred today, a Moderate Risk for Significant Severe Weather has been placed for the northern sections of East Texas…along and north of Interstate 20. The remainder of East Texas is Under an Enhanced Risk for Significant Severe Weather for late today, through early tomorrow morning. Within the Moderate Risk (45% Chance for Significant Severe Weather) an increased tornado risk is now in place…still low, but certainly worth noting. Within the Enhanced Risk (30% chance for Significant Severe Weather) and the Moderate Risk area, Strong Thunderstorm Winds of 60-80 mph are possible. With our saturated soil here in ETX, this will allow trees to fall easier than normal in storms like the ones that are forecast. Please be very Alert as these storms move through. Power Lines are likely to come down with some of these trees as well. A few pockets of large hail in the 1.00”-1.50” range is possible. Some minor Flash Flooding is likely as well with 1.00” to 1.50” of rain falling within an hour or two, this could become an issued for more flood prone areas. Storms are forecast to move into the northern portions of East Texas between 10:00 PM and 2:00 AM, Into the central areas between Midnight and 2:00 AM and into the Southern portions/Deep East Texas between 2:00 AM and 5:00 AM. Please be Weather Alert tonight. Beginning tomorrow morning, skies should begin to clear from north to south and very nice weather conditions are expected through Saturday. A few showers are possible on Sunday, Monday and a few more on Tuesday, but no severe weather is expected at this time.