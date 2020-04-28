East Texas Giving Day 2020 features database of immediate COVID-19 needs

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With a demand for resources during the COVID-19 pandemic growing every day, one of the largest fundraising events in East Texas could help ease the burden for some organizations.
This year, the East Texas Communities Foundation is honing in on non-profits working to meet the needs of those affected by COVID-19 during East Texas Giving Day 2020.
From 6 a.m. to midnight on April 28th, people will be able to donate to over 190 non-profit organizations across East Texas.
The annual 18-hour giving challenge started taking early donations on April 6th, but typically sees their largest contributions on Tuesday.
Highlighted in red at the top of the East Texas Giving Day website, you’ll find a new section titled “COVID-19 Immediate Needs.”
70 organizations are listed in this category. Many of them focus on helping families and children, access to healthcare, education and more.
The agencies span 32 East Texas counties.
According to ETCF, “185 area nonprofits participated in East Texas Giving Day [in 2018], combining for over $1,300,000.”
For more information about how to participate in East Texas Giving Day, click here.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.