39 additional COVID-19 cases reported at two Panola County nursing homes; county total now at 140

Like its neighbor county to the south, Shelby County, Panola County is home to a Tyson Foods Facility. Jones told KLTV that out of the 575 plant employees, 22 have tested positive for COVID-19. According to a KSLA report, a majority of the cases in Shelby County were attributed to the Tyson facility in Center. The new cases at Tyson in Carthage are not yet included in the county’s total.