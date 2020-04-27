Several mobile COVID-19 testing sites planned this week in East Texas

On Wednesday, April 29, tests will be collected at the Gilmer Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; in Jasper at the Courthouse Annex Building at 271 East Lamar Street from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; in Pittsburg at the Pittsburg ISD Annex, located at the corner of Elm and Moreland streets, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and in Woodville at the Tyler County Emergency Operations Center.