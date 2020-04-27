Several mobile COVID-19 testing sites planned this week in East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Mobile COVID-19 testing sites sponsored by the Texas Department of State Health Services will be available in several East Texas communities this week.
On Wednesday, April 29, tests will be collected at the Gilmer Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; in Jasper at the Courthouse Annex Building at 271 East Lamar Street from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; in Pittsburg at the Pittsburg ISD Annex, located at the corner of Elm and Moreland streets, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and in Woodville at the Tyler County Emergency Operations Center.
Thursday, April 30, mobile testing will be set up in Sulphur Springs at the Hopkins County Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Friday, May 1, tests will be collected in San Augustine at the County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The free tests are conducted by appointment only. To register, visit www.TXCOVIDtest.org or call (512) 883-2400.
RELATED
Copyright 2020 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.