Second employee at Tyler Trane tests positive for COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - From Trane:
This weekend we learned an employee at our Trane Tyler, TX, site tested positive for coronavirus, COVID-19. Our team member is currently recovering, and we wish them a quick and full recovery. Upon learning the employee was being tested, we notified any colleagues who may have worked in close proximity, and these individuals are currently self-quarantining. All work areas, common areas, tools, and surfaces at the site are frequently cleaned daily. As a precaution we also had a third-party provider disinfect the employee's work area and common areas. As with every case, we have notified the local health department. This is the second positive case reported by one of our Tyler employees, and the cases are not related.
Our strict protocols include active screening of all employees before they enter work; frequent and extensive cleaning and disinfecting of surfaces, tools, and work areas; social distancing protocol to keep individuals six feet apart; physical partitions where six feet is difficult to achieve; frequent audits and contact tracing. Our number one priority is the health and well-being of our people, and we have been following all guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO), the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and local health departments, as well as federal and state directives. These measures are designed to ensure the safety of our people and help stop the spread of coronavirus in our community.
