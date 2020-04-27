Second employee at Tyler Trane tests positive for COVID-19

This weekend we learned an employee at our Trane Tyler, TX, site tested positive for coronavirus, COVID-19. Our team member is currently recovering, and we wish them a quick and full recovery. Upon learning the employee was being tested, we notified any colleagues who may have worked in close proximity, and these individuals are currently self-quarantining. All work areas, common areas, tools, and surfaces at the site are frequently cleaned daily. As a precaution we also had a third-party provider disinfect the employee's work area and common areas. As with every case, we have notified the local health department. This is the second positive case reported by one of our Tyler employees, and the cases are not related.